Supreme Court to hear Tamil Nadu plea seeking Cauvery water from Karnataka

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking urgent directions to Karnataka to release its share of Cauvery water.

As per the cause list for August 17, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the matter. The apex court had on August 12 listed the petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government and others, including the DMK, for hearing on August 17.

Tamil Nadu has sought the immediate release of water, stating that crops in the Cauvery delta depend on timely supplies from Karnataka. The state has cited distress and delay in the release as grounds for urgent intervention.

The Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has seen repeated litigation, with both states approaching the Supreme Court for directions based on the tribunal’s award and subsequent verdicts.

On August 3, the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking directions to Karnataka for the immediate release of Cauvery water. Tamil Nadu told the court that there was no practical hurdle for Karnataka to release its proportional due share.

Citing heavy rain in the KRS and Kabini catchment areas and increased inflows into Karnataka’s dams, Tamil Nadu said Karnataka had failed to release even 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days as directed by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).