Two TNCSC officials suspended in 6K tonne PDS rice scam in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has suspended a regional manager and a quality controller in Kancheepuram for allegedly colluding with private rice mills (hulling agents), which supplied 6,000 MT of old PDS rice instead of freshly milled rice to the corporation for distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS). The freshly milled rice from the paddy supplied by the TNCSC for hulling may have been diverted to private market, sources said.

The scam took place between May and July during the 2025-26 kharif marketing season (KMS) and is suspected to have occurred in several districts.

Four private rice mills functioning as TNCSC hulling agents supplied the said volume of rice valued at Rs 10.82 crore, while allegedly retaining the freshly milled rice on their premises. The TNCSC regional manager and quality controller, who were responsible for verifying the quality of rice received from the hulling agents, allegedly colluded with the mills and allowed the old PDS rice to be received and stored in TNCSC warehouses.

The malpractice came to light during a recent vigilance inquiry, following which the TNCSC suspended the two officials. It also terminated the contracts of the four hulling agencies and blacklisted them.