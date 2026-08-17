34 foreign nationals lodged at T’malai camp allege prolonged detention

CHENNAI: “Prison was better than the camp. At least there we got cooked food,” a foreign national detained at the Cheyyar Foreigner Special Camp in Tiruvannamalai told TNIE.

He is among 34 foreign nationals lodged at the facility, several of whom continue to remain in detention despite securing bail, being acquitted or completing their sentences, as they await deportation or other administrative clearances.

Most of the detainees are from Nigeria, while the others are from Sudan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the US, Iran, Russia and Cote d’Ivoire. The men, aged between their 20s and 50s, receive a daily subsistence allowance of around `175 each, which they say is inadequate to meet even basic needs.

The Cheyyar sub-jail was converted into a special camp following a home department directive, initially to house Sri Lankan Tamils booked under the Passport Act for overstaying or in connection with criminal cases. The revenue department took over its administration in March 2014, while the Q Branch is responsible for security.

Detainees said the water supplied at the camp was highly saline, forcing them to buy drinking water despite the meagre allowance. One inmate, who has been confined for years, is now suffering from a heart condition and deteriorating eyesight but has allegedly been unable to access proper medical treatment.

“The facilities are horrible. They treat us like animals. There is no proper food, and drinking water is a major problem. Officials hardly communicate with us,” an inmate said.