52-year-old man died due to injuries caused by cops during inquiry: Family

MADURAI: Following the death of a 52-year-old man at a private hospital in Madurai city on Sunday, the family members alleged he succumbed to head injuries, which was caused by the police when he had been taken to Chintamani police station for an inquiry last month.

The deceased was identified as Paramasivam of Housing Board Colony of Mela Anupannadi. According to his wife, Ayyammal (48), she along with Paramasivan, went to Chintamani police station on July 17 to lodge a complaint after her neighbour assaulted her over parking a vehicle in the locality.

Later that day the couple withdrew the complaint after the police allegedly threatened them. The police also asked the couple to appear the next day. The couple however failed to go to the police station. On July 19, police visited their house and took the couple to the station where Paramasivam was assaulted.

She also lodged a police complaint about the assault which too was withdrawn. After the alleged assault, Paramasivam developed health issues including headaches and was admitted in a hospital, where he later died, his wife stated in her complaint and demanded compensation and action against the policemen.

A senior police officer denied the allegations and stated that they have the CCTV footage to prove it. He was treated for his health issues multiple times and underwent an operation recently. However, a case was filed and an RDO conducted an inquiry. A postmortem would be conducted in the Government Rajaji Hospital.