Aavin likely to raise milk procurement price by Rs 5-Rs 7

CHENNAI: With Aavin’s milk procurement declining by 4.35 lakh litres a day in May-July in the current financial year compared to the corresponding period last year, the Tamil Nadu government is likely to increase the procurement price of cow milk by Rs 5 per litre and buffalo milk by Rs 7 per litre to encourage dairy farmers to supply more to the cooperative.

Official sources said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to announce the revision under Rule 110 of TN Assembly in the next few days. Currently, Aavin pays Rs 38 per litre for cow milk and Rs 47 for buffalo milk, including a Rs 3 incentive. Following the proposed revision, the procurement price is expected to rise to Rs 43 per litre for cow milk and Rs 54 for buffalo milk.

Officials expect higher purchase prices will help address adulteration issues

The move is aimed at increasing Aavin’s daily milk procurement from the current level of around 30 lakh litres to 39 lakh litres. Private dairy companies offer around Rs 42 to Rs 45 per litre for cow milk and Rs 50 to Rs 55 per litre for buffalo milk. “The decision may also prompt private dairies to raise their procurement prices,” an official said.

“It has also been decided to increase procurement by 100 litres from each village milk producers’ cooperative society. There are around 9,500 such societies in the state. Through these, Aavin is expected to increase procurement by about nine lakh litres a day within a few weeks,” an official said. Around 3.6 lakh dairy farmers who supply milk to Aavin are expected to benefit.