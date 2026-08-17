Annamalai urges CM to keep close eye on ministers

CHENNAI: We The Leaders (WTL) founder K Annamalai sought to position his movement as a ‘counterweight’ to the ruling TVK, calling for both to work towards eliminating corruption in Tamil Nadu. “Let TVK be on one side and WTL on the other. During our time, let us eliminate corruption,” Annamalai said at an environmental awareness rally that took place in Chennai on Sunday.

While appreciating Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for taking a stand against corruption, he urged him to keep a close watch on his ministers, alleging that some had recently begun seeking bribes.

Reiterating that he had always stood by Tamil Nadu’s interests, including when he was BJP state president, Annamalai cited the Mekedatu issue. He said he had opposed the proposed dam even when the BJP was in power in Karnataka.

While saying he continues to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged the centre to intervene in the Mekedatu dispute and bring the CMs of TN and Karnataka together for a solution.