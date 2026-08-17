CM condemns killing of three Tamils in Karnataka forest department firing

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the killing of three Tamil-origin men by Karnataka Forest Department personnel in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay on Sunday demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and punishment for those responsible. The DMK, CPI, CPM, PMK and MMK also condemned the incident and demanded a fair probe.
In a post on X on Sunday night, Vijay said the explanation offered by the Karnataka Forest Department was “unacceptable” and called for a fair and impartial investigation into the “horrific incident”.
He demanded that a high-level inquiry committee be constituted and that appropriate punishment be awarded to those found guilty. He also urged the Karnataka government to provide all necessary assistance to the victims’ families and take appropriate measures to ensure that such an incident does not recur.
Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter and Kumar were shot dead in the Hanur taluk of Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district in the early hours of August 15. A fourth man, Mahima Das, reportedly escaped and was later taken to hospital with injuries.
While the Karnataka Forest Department and home minister maintained that it was an anti-poaching operation and the men were carrying guns and deer meat, the victims’ families and the survivor disputed the claim, stating that the men were farmers.
Deceased men were farmers, claims CPI
In a statement, DMK president M K Stalin said the killing of the three Tamils was shocking and strongly condemnable. He alleged that the incident had occurred with no regard for human life. Alleging that the Karnataka forest department appeared to be trying to protect those responsible for the deaths, he demanded that a murder case be registered, and a transparent and impartial investigation be held to punish those responsible.
The former CM also urged the TN government to take up the incident with the Karnataka government, saying it should not remain silent on the issue as “it had done during the Mekedatu controversy”. He sought compensation for the victims’ families and asked the TN government to take steps to provide a government job to a member of each family.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, sought a CBI probe and demanded `1 crore compensation for each family.
According to CPI state secretary M Veerapandian’s statement, the three men were farmers who used to take their cattle into the forest for grazing they had gone into the forest to search for missing cattle when they were shot dead. The party demanded the arrest and dismissal of the forest officials involved and registration of a murder case. CPM state secretary Shanmugam, in a statement, demanded the dismissal and arrest of the officials involved, and urged TN to raise the issue with Karnataka.