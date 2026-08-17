Congestion caused by Brooke Bond Road Mall yet to be resolved

COIMBATORE: Motorists are irked over the frequent traffic congestion on Dr Krishnasamy Road alias Brooke Bond Road due to the police department's poor traffic management and the district administration's failure to take action against the private shopping mall, causing congestion on the stretch.

The mall's entry and exit points have been choking the road, and the officials have not addressed the issue despite complaints from motorists and social activists.

To make exiting the mall easier, the mall management and police officials installed barricades on the road. This, however, reduced the road and motorable carriageway width and caused heavy traffic congestion in the area. After complaints, the barricades near the mall's exit on the road were removed.

But, cars entering this mall's second gate have been occupying a lane on the road, causing congestion again. Both entry and exit points of the private mall have been problematic for years, but no action has been taken by the district administration or by the police department, despite this issue being briefly discussed in the road safety meeting.

D Saravanan, a motorist from Sukrawarpettai, told TNIE, "The mall management must interchange their entry and exit points at both gates. Instead of allowing the vehicles to enter via the second gate, which congests traffic the mall must allow the vehicles to enter from the first gate."

"This is a public road for everyone. So the officials must retrieve the road from such indirect encroachments, take necessary action against the mall in this regard and ease traffic congestion on the stretch," he added.

Due to the irregularly placed concrete structures and barricades for the centre median for the mall, the carriageway on one side of the mall has 3 lanes and the other side only has one.

Further, the auto stand and taxi line cause congestion near the footpath.

When inquired about it, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanvar told TNIE that details of the issues have been noted and will be discussed with the city police, the road safety team and the Coimbatore Corporation for a solution.

