Farm labourer arrested for sexual assault on 85-yr-old woman in Erode

ERODE: A 31-year-old agricultural labourer was arrested for sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman in Anthiyur of Erode district. The suspect has been identified as R Viji (31) of Rishivandiyam in Kallakurichi district.

“The woman, a widow, was living alone in a village near Anthiyur. Her children live separately. For the past five days, workers from other districts have been engaged in harvesting sugarcane on a private farm located near the elderly woman’s house. Viji was also engaged in the task of harvesting sugarcane. It is alleged that he frequently conversed with the elderly woman while on duty,” police added.

On Saturday night, Viji allegedly entered the woman’s house, attacked and sexually assaulted her and fled. He covered the elderly woman’s mouth to prevent her from making any noise.

On Sunday morning, the elderly woman informed nearby residents, who rescued her and admitted her to Anthiyur government hospital. Later she was referred to Government Medical College Hospital at Perundurai.

Based on her complaint, Anthiyur police have registered a case and arrested Viji, who was engaged in sugarcane harvesting in the area.

“Viji is married and has been living separately from his wife for the past few years,” a police officer said.