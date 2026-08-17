Farmers demand DCCB in Tiruppur district

TIRUPPUR: The public and farmers have been urging for the establishment of a District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) headquartered in Tiruppur. Even though 17 years have passed since Tiruppur was formed as a separate district, it still relies on the District Central Cooperative Bank located in Coimbatore.

C Kalidas, a farmer and Tiruppur East District President of Tamil Maanila Congress, said, "Tiruppur district was created in 2009. It has been 17 years since Tiruppur was formed as a separate revenue district by separating various parts of Coimbatore and Erode districts, including Tiruppur, Avinashi, Palladam, and Udumalpet taluks from Coimbatore, and Dharapuram and Kangeyam taluks from Erode. However, a separate administration of the District Central Cooperative Bank, headquartered in Tiruppur, has not yet been established here."

"The DCCB acts as the central pillar of the state's cooperative credit system. Most farmers rely on cooperative banks for scheme and subsidied loans. In this environment, the cooperative banks in Tiruppur district are functioning under the administration of the DCCBs of Coimbatore and Erode districts. This creates various obstacles for farmers and the public in accessing the services of cooperative banks."

M Velusamy, a farmer from Avinashi, said, "If any issues regarding obtaining loans from cooperative banks under the administration of the DCCB, we have to travel to Coimbatore to meet senior officials and resolve them. Therefore, an administration must be formed within the district."

A senior official of the Cooperative Department of Tiruppur said,

"Requests regarding this matter have already been received and this is under consideration. The administrations of the Erode and Coimbatore District Central Cooperative Banks have been informed to submit a report on the district's financial status, in connection with the establishment of a new DCCB for Tiruppur district."