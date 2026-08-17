Hygiene row: Food safety department kick-starts inspections at educational institutions

COIMBATORE: Following complaints about the poor standard of food at hostels in some private colleges in Coimbatore, the district collector has ordered the food safety department to conduct a detailed audit of food safety standards at all educational institutions.

Recently, students of a private arts and science college and an engineering college belonging to the same group raised complaints over the quality of food served at their hostels.

The complaints were about worms and insects allegedly found in the meals.

Following this, the food safety department held inspections at both campuses and ordered the closure of the hostel canteens as they were found unhygienic.

In the wake of these complaints, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar directed the food safety department to carry out inspections at all the educational institutions, especially at colleges and schools, said Dr T Anuradha, designated food safety officer for Coimbatore district.

"Following the inspections at the two colleges, we kick-started the drive and completed the inspections at 13 colleges in the last two days. Wherever we found hygienic lapses and violations, notices were issued and the management was ordered to rectify it," said Dr Anuradha.