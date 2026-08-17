LoP accuses TVK govt of targeting DMK members

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused the Tamil Nadu government of targeting DMK leaders and young party workers by filing false cases and making arrests. He urged the party’s advocates’ wing to provide legal support to those facing such cases.
Speaking at the North zonal DMK advocates’ wing consultative meeting at Anna Arivalayam, Udhayanidhi said his recent arrest was an example of the government’s “political revenge”. He said the Madras High Court had subsequently directed his release after the government told the court that it did not intend to remand him and would release him on station bail after interrogation.
Udhayanidhi said several other DMK leaders and cadre faced similar arrests in recent months. He alleged that young party workers were being targeted because the government was worried about their growing involvement in party activities.
He asked advocates to stand by party workers who are booked in what he called false cases and fight the cases in court. He also urged them to take up cases against ruling party members if they were found involved in criminal activities.
Referring to the death of student Amudhan, Udhayanidhi said the DMK would continue to demand justice for the student. He asked the party’s advocates to pursue the matter in court.
Udhayanidhi also accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of being a “dummy CM” and alleged that the TVK government had merely renamed schemes introduced by the previous DMK government and put its own stickers on them. He said the government had failed to live up to its promise of clean governance.
He also alleged that the government was targeting DMK MLAs and trying to draw legislators from the opposition. He said its ministers and MLAs have failed to make an impression on the public. The Leader of Opposition added the DMK advocates’ wing should remain united and be ready to face the legal challenges in the coming days.
DMK criticises Vijay; CPM secy condemns Nagenthran’s remarks
Chennai: DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan criticised CM C Joseph Vijay over his remarks in the Assembly as “unethical”, while CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday condemned TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran’s comments against Vijay. Describing Vijay’s remarks as “third-rate comments”, Elangovan said such comments would naturally draw a similar response. Meanwhile, Shanmugam strongly condemned Nagenthran’s remarks. He said it was widely known that respecting women was not part of the BJP’s approach.
CM Vijay setting wrong example for Gen Z, says ex-AIADMK minister
Madurai: CM C Joseph Vijay has set a wrong example for Gen Z by according VVIP status to an actor during the Independence Day celebrations, said former minister and AIADMK leader R B Udhayakumar in Madurai on Sunday. In a video broadcast, he said, “The I-Day celebration has elevated TN’s self-respect on the global stage. However, seats were allocated in the front row for the parents, who gave birth to our CM, alongside a seat for an actor. What message is Chief Minister Vijay conveying to Gen Z?. How could Vijay set such a bad example,” Udhayakumar asked. ENS