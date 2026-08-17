LoP accuses TVK govt of targeting DMK members

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused the Tamil Nadu government of targeting DMK leaders and young party workers by filing false cases and making arrests. He urged the party’s advocates’ wing to provide legal support to those facing such cases.

Speaking at the North zonal DMK advocates’ wing consultative meeting at Anna Arivalayam, Udhayanidhi said his recent arrest was an example of the government’s “political revenge”. He said the Madras High Court had subsequently directed his release after the government told the court that it did not intend to remand him and would release him on station bail after interrogation.

Udhayanidhi said several other DMK leaders and cadre faced similar arrests in recent months. He alleged that young party workers were being targeted because the government was worried about their growing involvement in party activities.

He asked advocates to stand by party workers who are booked in what he called false cases and fight the cases in court. He also urged them to take up cases against ruling party members if they were found involved in criminal activities.