Man died due to police torture in Madurai: Kin

MADURAI: Following the death of a 52-year-old man at a private hospital in Madurai city on Sunday, the family members alleged he succumbed to the head injuries, which was caused by the police when he had been taken to Chintamani police station for an inquiry last month.

The deceased was identified as Paramasivam of Housing Board Colony of Mela Anupannadi. According to his wife, Ayyammal (48), she along with Paramasivan, went to Chintamani police station on July 17 to lodge a complaint after her neighbour assaulted her over parking a vehicle in the locality. Later that day the couple withdrew the complaint after the police allegedly threatened them.

The police also asked the couple to appear the next day. The couple however failed to go to the police station.

On July 19, police visited their house and took the couple to the station where Paramasivan was assaulted. She also lodged a complaint through the police control room about the assault which too was withdrawn due to police threat.

After the assault, Paramasivan developed health issues including headaches and was admitted in government and private hospitals.

Later it was found that he had developed haemorrhage and died at a private hospital, his wife stated in her complaint and demanded compensation and action against the policemen.

A senior police officer denied the allegations of police assault leading to his death and stated that they have CCTV footage to prove it.

He was treated for his health issues multiple times. He also underwent an operation recently at the private hospital for some complications. However, a case was registered and an RDO conducted an inquiry.

A postmortem would be conducted in the Government Rajaji Hospital.