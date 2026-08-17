Mass fish kill in Ennore, fishers blame pollution

CHENNAI: Fisherfolk in nearly eight villages along the Kosasthalaiyar River near the Ennore estuary woke up to a massive fish kill on Sunday, with an estimaed four to six tonnes of fish, prawns and crabs found dead along the river and washed ashore. While residents suspect chemical pollution from nearby industries, officials said the cause was yet to be established. Species including madavai (flathead grey mullet), kendai (carp), keluthi (catfish), oodan, neththili (anchovy), kelanga (ladyfish) and kola were among those found dead.

Fisherfolk staged a protest near Thalankuppam in Ennore, demanding that the government identify the cause, take action against those responsible and provide compensation and permanent alternative employment. More than 8,000 families in Nettukuppam, Thalankuppam, Ennore Kuppam, Mugathuvar Kuppam, Sivanpadi Veedhi Kuppam, Periya Kuppam, Chinna Kuppam and Kattukuppam depend on fishing in the area, they said.

When TNIE visited the area on Sunday, the water appeared clear, but dead fish lay strewn along the banks and floated in the river. A foul smell hung over the area. Fishermen said they had not spotted a single live marine species along a stretch of at least 6km of the river since morning.

“At around 1 pm on Saturday, many fish were found floating in the river. Several of us, including my husband, went fishing at that time. The fish were half-dead and struggling to breathe. We sensed something was wrong, but did not expect such a large number to die the next day,” said Anjali D (39), a resident.