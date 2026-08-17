Minister visits Amudhan’s kin, offers Rs 6 lakhs aid

KALLAKURICHI: The family of K Amudhan (19), who died while pursuing engineering studies at a private college in Coimbatore district, was provided initial financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh under the SC/ST (PoA) Act on Saturday.

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu and Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V Sampath Kumar visited Amudhan’s house at West Street, Ambedkar Nagar, Vadakkunandhal (East) village in Chinnasalem taluk, on Saturday evening and consoled his family members. On behalf of the social justice department, the ministers handed over the order sanctioning the assistance.

Collector J E Padmaja, Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh, District Revenue Officer R Jeeva and officials from the departments concerned were present.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Sampath Kumar said arrangements were being made to provide a patta for the family’s land and a government job to Amudhan’s brother.

He said the case was being investigated by the Coimbatore police. “We have arrested 12 persons so far to ensure that nobody involved in the crime escapes,” he said.

“The police are acting independently in maintaining law and order and taking action against crimes. I want to make it clear that there is no pressure of any kind,” he said.

He said the investigation was being conducted in a fair manner based on the complaints received. “Full details will be disclosed once all the facts are established,” he said, adding that this had already been stated in the Assembly.