NEET preparations: Tenkasi Government Model School students rely on ChatGPT & YouTube

TENKASI: Students and parents have expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of proper NEET coaching at the Tenkasi district residential government Model School, claiming that teachers were asking students to prepare for the medical entrance examination using ChatGPT and YouTube videos instead of providing specialised training. However, senior officials refuted the claims.

The Tenkasi school is one of 38 district-level Model Schools established across Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 352.42 crore with the objective of providing quality education and specialised coaching for NEET, JEE and other entrance examinations for admission to premier institutions.

In Tenkasi, the School Education Department had shifted academically outstanding students from government schools across the district to the Model School, where around 450 students in the Classes IX to XII are currently studying. Around 40 Class XII biology students were selected for NEET coaching this year.

“However, the teachers are not teaching our students for NEET. The students are forced to prepare themselves for the medical entrance examination using ChatGPT and YouTube,” alleged the parents.

Some students whom TNIE interacted with said teachers handling Botany, Chemistry and Physics were not even teaching them to complete the worksheets sent from Chennai by the department.

The students further alleged that whenever regional-level inspectors visited the school every fortnight and State-level inspectors arrived every month to review the quality of education, they were made to solve problems from the worksheets in their notebooks with the help of ChatGPT and show them to the inspectors.