Nine government school students secure MBBS seats under 7.5% quota in Madurai

MADURAI: Nine of the 12 government school students eligible for NEET counselling under the 7.5% reservation quota have secured admission to government medical colleges in the latest round of counselling. Four of the students are from Government Model Schools.



As many as 726 students from the government and government-aided schools in the district, who received free coaching under the state's Vettri Padigal scheme, appeared for the recently held re-NEET examination. Of them, 252 qualified for admission to medical courses. Six students from the Government Model Higher Secondary School scored more than 400 marks in the examination.



Last year, 221 students out of 572 students from government and government-aided schools secured the qualifying cut-off marks for NEET, including 39 students from government schools and 182 from government-aided schools. Speaking to TNIE, S Vennila Devi, Government School Chemistry PG Teacher and district coordinator for free NEET coaching, said last year, 10 government school students from the district secured medical seats under the 7.5% quota. This year, the number has declined slightly to nine.



She further stated that, among the five government school students, excluding the four from Model Schools, only one student appeared for NEET this year, while the remaining four were repeaters. "One or two students may have the opportunity to secure seats in the second round of counselling. Similarly, counselling for AYUSH courses is yet to begin. Only after the counselling is completed will we be able to get the exact details of the students who secured medical seats this year," she said.