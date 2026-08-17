Omni bus roadside pickups worsen congestion in city

CHENNAI: For Chennai motorists, navigating peak-hour traffic is difficult enough. But at several busy stretches in the city, the problem is compounded by omni buses stopping or waiting along the roads to pick up passengers, adding to congestion and slowing traffic.

During TNIE’s visits, omni buses were found parked or waiting along GST Road near Guindy, near the Alandur court, opposite a popular movie theatre in Koyambedu and on 100 Feet Road in Velachery, among other locations.

“I take my car to my office on Mount Road a few days a week. Each time I take my car out, it becomes an obstacle course. I have to get past one problem after another,” said K Barani (33) of Palavanthangal. He said he regularly encounters congestion caused by omni buses near Saidapet court, Guindy Railway Station and Alandur Metro.

The problem becomes more pronounced in the evenings when traffic builds up on both sides of Guindy, towards Anna Salai and Kathipara. With omni buses also waiting along the road, already busy stretches are further constricted.

J Richard (29), a resident of Pallavaram who works in Chetpet, said congestion near Guindy has become predictable during his evening commute. “On my way back home from work in Chetpet, I know for a fact there will be traffic congestion at Guindy due to these omni buses. After I cross this, I have to go through the next spot, with omni buses parked near Alandur court,” he said.