Omni bus roadside pickups worsen congestion in city

CHENNAI: For Chennai motorists, navigating peak-hour traffic is difficult enough. But at several busy stretches in the city, the problem is compounded by omni buses stopping or waiting along the roads to pick up passengers, adding to congestion and slowing traffic.
During TNIE’s visits, omni buses were found parked or waiting along GST Road near Guindy, near the Alandur court, opposite a popular movie theatre in Koyambedu and on 100 Feet Road in Velachery, among other locations.
“I take my car to my office on Mount Road a few days a week. Each time I take my car out, it becomes an obstacle course. I have to get past one problem after another,” said K Barani (33) of Palavanthangal. He said he regularly encounters congestion caused by omni buses near Saidapet court, Guindy Railway Station and Alandur Metro.
The problem becomes more pronounced in the evenings when traffic builds up on both sides of Guindy, towards Anna Salai and Kathipara. With omni buses also waiting along the road, already busy stretches are further constricted.
J Richard (29), a resident of Pallavaram who works in Chetpet, said congestion near Guindy has become predictable during his evening commute. “On my way back home from work in Chetpet, I know for a fact there will be traffic congestion at Guindy due to these omni buses. After I cross this, I have to go through the next spot, with omni buses parked near Alandur court,” he said.
According to Richard, omni buses were earlier parked along Jawaharlal Nehru Salai opposite the Officers Training Academy (OTA), but many now wait along GST Road itself. “This causes congestion at a key junction,” he said.
At Koyambedu, the stretch opposite a popular movie theatre turns particularly chaotic when several omni buses arrive to pick up passengers. “I once booked a cab to board a bus from the spot. It took forever to reach the place as omni buses kept arriving one after another. They waited for passengers and left only after some time,” said Manish (33) of Perungudi.
The All Omni Bus Owners Association, however, said the issue cannot be attributed entirely to the operators. Association president A Anbalagan said the absence of adequate infrastructure was a major reason for the problem.
“I acknowledge the issue, but there are several factors that lead to this. If there are proper parking facilities or bus bays in the city, traffic congestion can be avoided,” he said.
“After a passenger books a ticket for almost `1,000, he or she cannot simply be ignored if the person comes late. The bus driver is forced to wait for the passenger which makes it appear as though the bus has been parked at a particular place for a long time,” Anbalagan said.
“It is important to arrive at a balanced solution for both motorists and passengers of omni buses,” a senior traffic police officer said.
The officer added that police teams have been deployed at various points to ensure that buses do not wait for longer than necessary.