Say no to drugs, uphold ‘nation-first’ principle, V-P appeals to students

CHENNAI: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday urged students to stay away from drugs and substance abuse, recalling the killing of a Tamil Nadu college student who, he alleged, was targeted after sharing information about drug circulation on his campus.

Addressing the 22nd convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Radhakrishnan told graduating students, “We must say no to drugs,” highlighting that substance abuse could destroy individuals, families and society. He was referring to the recent murder of a 19-year-old engineering student in Coimbatore by his own college students. The police have maintained that the clash occurred due to personal enmity between two groups and nothing to do with drug usage on the campus.

The Vice-President said the incident was deeply painful and that he felt that he lost a member of his own family. He also asked the graduates to make “nation first” their guiding principle and use their knowledge, innovation and skills for the progress, security and prosperity of the country. He urged them to uphold constitutional values, respect diversity and place the larger interests of society above narrow self-interest.

Radhakrishnan highlighted India’s growth in higher education and women’s participation, saying the country’s youth are its greatest strength. He encouraged graduates to devote at least an hour a day to learning new developments in science, technology and emerging fields, particularly as AI is rapidly transforming the job market.

On the occasion, the V-P presented an honorary degree certificate to R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, and conferred medals, and degrees on the graduates. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, SRMIST Chancellor T R Paarivendhar and other dignitaries were present.