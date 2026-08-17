Tamil Nadu releases SOP for expanding breakfast scheme to classes 6 to 8

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation has released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for implementing the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme (PKBFS) for classes 6 to 8 in government and aided schools.

As per the SOP, members of self-help groups (SHGs) will cook and serve breakfast. Selected members must have at least three years’ experience in an SHG under the State Rural Livelihoods Mission, reside in the same village or town panchayat, and have basic knowledge of food preparation. Their children must also study in the same school.

Members must have studied up to Class 10, with relaxation to Class 8 in hilly, remote and tribal areas. They must also own an internet-enabled Android phone and have a record of regularly repaying bank or federation loans.

Selected SHG members must undergo cooking-skills and food-safety training before the scheme begins. Training on the approved menu, hygienic food handling, safe cooking, maintaining registers and uploading data through the PKBFS mobile application is mandatory and must be completed 15 days before implementation.