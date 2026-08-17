Three booked under Child Marriage Act in Harur

DHARMAPURI: Three persons have been booked under the Child Marriage Act and POCSO after a 17-year-old girl was found to be married to a 22-year-old man in Harur.

Last month, the girl was admitted in the Harur Government hospital after she complained of severe stomach pain and nausea.

The doctors who diagnosed her found that she was seven months pregnant. Recently, in a follow-up check, upon verifying the minor's details, they found that she was only 17-years-old.

When inquired about her marital status, she said that she had married her relative last year and had been living with him.

Following her testimony, a case has been registered against her husband who is a 22-year-old labourer, his elder brother and his mother who organised the marriage under Section 9 of the Child Marriage Act.

Further, the 22-year-old was also booked under 5(i) (j) r/w6(1), 16 and 17 of Pocso act for sexual assault.

In another incident, a minor had arrived at the Sitheri PHC reporting stomach pain, and it was found that she was 3 months pregnant.

The PHC reported the incident with the Harur AWPS. It was found that the minor was 16-years-old and had eloped with her 31-year-old relative in February 2026.

Following this, she married him near Uthangarai and had been living with him for the past six months. The 31-year old has been booked under sec 9 of Child Marriage Act and under 5(i)(j) r/w 6(1) of Pocso Act.