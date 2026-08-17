Tiruchy airport handled 2.22 million passengers in 2025-26

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy International Airport handled 2.22 million passengers in 2025-26, up from around 1.96 million passengers in the previous year, Airport Director G Gopalakrishnan said on Saturday during the Independence Day celebrations at the airport.

Addressing the gathering, Gopalakrishnan said domestic passenger traffic also increased significantly during the year. "The airport has continued to see strong passenger movement in 2026, handling around 1.14 million passengers and nearly 9,400 aircraft movements in the first seven months of the year," he said.

Gopalakrishnan also said passenger facilities have been strengthened with the addition of five boarding bridges and the operationalisation of the trusted traveller programme, which has eight automated e-gates - four each for arrivals and departures over the last one year.

"The airport has also introduced digital video walls, high-speed Wi-Fi, city-side digital clocks and improved baggage assistance through the visual baggage inspection system. A book-sharing initiative, Flybrary, and play areas for children have also been introduced," he said.

As regards cargo, Gopalakrishnan said, "Cargo handling increased from 6,474 tonnes to 7,184 tonnes in 2025-26. Cargo revenue also rose to `4.8 crore. The airport has received approval for domestic cargo movement through the passenger terminal."

The new ATC tower-cum-technical block and utility/service block, being constructed at a cost of `60.75 crore, is expected to be completed before December 31 he said.

On the status of runway expansion, Gopalakrishnan said," A total of 487.35 acres of land have been acquired, with more than 99% of the land acquisition completed. Apron and taxi-track drainage works worth `9.22 crore and a new precast boundary wall project costing `17.52 crore are also under way."

The airport recorded operational revenue of `191.98 crore in 2025-26, while its operational EBITDA stood at `82.92 crore, Gopalakrishnan added.

