Tiruchy West RTO to get automated vehicle testing station at cost of Rs 3 crore

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy West Regional Transport Office (RTO) will be upgraded with a modern Automated Testing Station (ATS), to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore under the public-private partnership (PPP) model within its existing Pirattiyur campus, aiming to streamline vehicle fitness certification processes.
According to officials from the transport department, the ATS will introduce a fully technology-driven system for issuing fitness certificates and conducting emission tests for transport vehicles, including both light and heavy motor transport vehicles.
Vehicles brought to the centre will pass through a series of automated testing lanes equipped with advanced sensors. These systems will assess multiple parameters such as emission levels, exhaust noise, braking performance, suspension quality, wheel alignment, steering response, and overall chassis condition.
A senior official said, “The PWD has already completed a preliminary survey of the site. A detailed construction plan is currently being prepared, following which tenders will be floated.”
Once operational, the ATS is expected to minimise human intervention in vehicle inspections, thereby enhancing transparency and reducing the possibility of malpractices. Vehicle owners will only be required to complete document verification before their vehicles undergo automated testing. The results will be generated digitally and uploaded directly to the VAHAN portal’s automated fitness management system, with pass or fail notifications sent via SMS.
The senior official said that initiative is part of a phased roll-out across Tamil Nadu. In the initial phase, similar facilities are already under development in cities such as Madurai, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi, Attur, and Villupuram. Tiruchy West has been selected in the second phase due to its high vehicle volume and status as one of the busiest RTOs in the district.
The automated system is also expected to curb the role of intermediaries and unauthorised agents who often operate around RTO premises.
However, some stakeholders have raised concerns. John Martin, secretary of light and heavy driving school welfare association, said
members are already facing challenges due to automated driving test tracks, and the introduction of automated fitness certification should be implemented carefully to avoid confusion. (caption:A view of Tiruchy West RTO office at Pirattiyur, where a modern automated testing station will be set up under the PPP model.