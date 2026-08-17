Tiruchy West RTO to get automated vehicle testing station at cost of Rs 3 crore

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy West Regional Transport Office (RTO) will be upgraded with a modern Automated Testing Station (ATS), to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore under the public-private partnership (PPP) model within its existing Pirattiyur campus, aiming to streamline vehicle fitness certification processes.

According to officials from the transport department, the ATS will introduce a fully technology-driven system for issuing fitness certificates and conducting emission tests for transport vehicles, including both light and heavy motor transport vehicles.

Vehicles brought to the centre will pass through a series of automated testing lanes equipped with advanced sensors. These systems will assess multiple parameters such as emission levels, exhaust noise, braking performance, suspension quality, wheel alignment, steering response, and overall chassis condition.

A senior official said, “The PWD has already completed a preliminary survey of the site. A detailed construction plan is currently being prepared, following which tenders will be floated.”