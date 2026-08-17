TN man guides stranded Mammootty to Madurai

SIVAGANGA: It was barely dawn when P Pandi was jolted out of his half-sleep at a petrol bunk by a simple question: which way to Madurai? Little did the earthmover driver from Polamkurichi know that the motorists seeking directions were travelling with Malayalam superstar Mammootty.
By Sunday, Pandi was still savouring the unlikely encounter that began with him offering directions and ended with the actor calling him “Namma friend-u”.
It happened in the early hours of August 12, when Mammootty and his team were travelling from Karaikudi to Kerala after a film shoot.
Pandi, 42, told TNIE that the bunk employee initially gave the group directions before going back to sleep. But Pandi noticed that they were still unsure about the route. He stepped in and explained the way, only to find that the group was not convinced as they had already tried the routes suggested by Google Maps.
Pandi then decided to lead them himself, riding nearly 10km on his bike. Just as he was about to set off, he realised who was inside the car.
“I turned back and asked if he was Mammootty. Then came the voice, ‘Yes, I am Mammootty,’” recalled Pandi, who has admired the actor since his 1998 Tamil film Marumalarchi.
The encounter did not end with directions. Mammootty stepped out of the car, posed for a picture with Pandi and called him “Namma friend-u” (our friend).
“He also sent dresses for my entire family and gave me some cash,” said Pandi.