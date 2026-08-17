TN man guides stranded Mammootty to Madurai

Pandi, 42, told TNIE that the bunk employee initially gave the group directions before going back to sleep. But Pandi noticed that they were still unsure about the route. He stepped in and explained the way, only to find that the group was not convinced as they had already tried the routes suggested by Google Maps.

Pandi then decided to lead them himself, riding nearly 10km on his bike. Just as he was about to set off, he realised who was inside the car.

“I turned back and asked if he was Mammootty. Then came the voice, ‘Yes, I am Mammootty,’” recalled Pandi, who has admired the actor since his 1998 Tamil film Marumalarchi.

The encounter did not end with directions. Mammootty stepped out of the car, posed for a picture with Pandi and called him “Namma friend-u” (our friend).

“He also sent dresses for my entire family and gave me some cash,” said Pandi.