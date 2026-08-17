Toilets emerge as biggest infrastructure gap in government arts colleges

CHENNAI: A recent assessment by the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has exposed major infrastructure gaps in all 181 government arts and science colleges in TN, with inadequate toilet facilities emerging as the most pressing concern.

According to a report submitted to the DCE, the colleges collectively require nearly 1,700 additional classrooms to accommodate rising student enrolment. Besides classrooms, 84 colleges have sought new auditoriums and modern laboratory facilities to improve academic infrastructure.

The report has also identified an immediate requirement for 294 toilet units for boys, 448 for girls, 20 accessible toilets for persons with disabilities and 206 for teaching and non-teaching staff.

“Our college is located in the CM’s constituency in Perambur, yet we do not have proper toilets. For over 3,000 students, there are not even 10 usable toilets on the campus. One can imagine the plight of students in government colleges in rural areas,” said a final-year student of Dr Ambedkar Arts and Science College.

The DCE has begun examining the requests and will conduct field inspections along with Public Works Department (PWD) officials to verify the infrastructure requirements.

“Based on the PWD’s assessment, a detailed report will be submitted to the higher education department, following which funds will be allocated for infrastructure improvements,” said a DCE official.

S Suresh, general secretary of the TN Government College Teachers’ Association, said the state had announced investments under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar College Development Scheme to strengthen infrastructure, but the allocation remained inadequate.

While classrooms enable learning and laboratories encourage innovation, toilets are a basic requirement for dignity, health and inclusion, said Lakshmi R, a faculty member at a government college.