Two men killed at Aadi festival in Kancheepuram following dispute over film songs

CHENNAI: Two men were found murdered by an unidentified gang during the Aadi festival at Padunelli in Kancheepuram district on Sunday night, following a scuffle over playing movie songs.

The deceased were identified as Chandru (26) and Vicky (27).

Police said an argument broke out after a few intoxicated men demanded that film songs be played. Though the officers intervened and removed them from the spot, an unidentified gang suddenly attacked the duo with sharp weapons before fleeing.

The relatives of the deceased later confronted the police, alleging negligence despite security being deployed at the festival. Police pacified them and sent the bodies to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

As per sources, special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the assailants. So far, three persons have been identified, but their involvement is yet to be confirmed.

Police are investigating the motive and examining CCTV footage to identify those involved.