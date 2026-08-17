Why no ‘speedy’ arrest of BJP leader like Udhayanidhi, asks Duraimurugan

VELLORE: DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Sunday alleged that the TVK government had shown “speed” in arresting opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin but was reluctant to act against BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, claiming that doing so could lead to the centre bringing down the state government.

“Why was Udhayanidhi arrested immediately despite the court restraining his arrest until noon, while no similar action has been taken against Nagenthran,” the DMK leader asked.

“If you say you will cooperate with the BJP, how can you attack them? If Nagenthran is arrested, the central government will bring this government to an end in a single day,” he charged.

Criticising the TVK government’s first 100 days, Duraimurugan said it has failed to fulfil every one of its election promises.

On the Cauvery issue, he said Karnataka must monitor possible water theft and ensure Tamil Nadu receives its due share. He warned that the proposed Mekedatu dam would severely affect TN and the delta region.

Regarding law and order, he alleged that murders and sexual assault cases were appearing regularly in newspapers and said the final blow has been delivered to law and order under the present government.