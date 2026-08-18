12 injured as tourist maxi cab overturns on Valparai-Pollachi road in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A total of 12 tourists sustained minor injuries after a maxi cab carrying 19 people overturned near the first hairpin bend on the Valparai-Pollachi Main Road (SH-78) on Monday evening.

The accident occurred around 5.45 pm within the limits of the Kadamparai police station. The tourists, from Pamban in Ramanathapuram district and neighbouring areas, had been on a four-day trip to Valparai. They were returning home towards Ramanathapuram through Pollachi after completing their visit.

According to police, the accident occurred while the vehicle was descending towards Pollachi. The driver, Sheik Mohamed (28) of Muthukulathur, reportedly lost control of the vehicle while navigating the ghat road near the first hairpin bend. The maxi cab subsequently overturned.

Upon information, police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and helped the passengers. The injured were taken by ambulance to the Government Hospital in Pollachi, where they are undergoing treatment.

Those injured included four children aged between nine and 14 and eight adults, including a 70-year-old woman. Police said all 12 sustained minor injuries and there were no fatalities in the accident.

The Deputy SP of the Valparai sub-division and other police officials visited the accident spot and reviewed the rescue operations.

Police officials said that the incident once again highlighted the need for motorists to exercise caution while driving on the steep and winding roads of the Valparai hills, particularly while descending towards Pollachi.

Kadamparai police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.