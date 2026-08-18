21 students from Krishnagiri government schools selected for MBBS under 7.5% reservation

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 21 students, 11 from District Government Model School and 10 from Government Higher Secondary Schools in Krishnagiri, were selected for MBBS seats under the 7.5% reservation from the district.

A school education department official told TNIE, "Last year, 12 students were selected under 7.5% reservation, but this year it was increased to 21. Apart from the 21, one student got a dental seat; Out of the 22 students, 15 got government college seats, and seven got private medical college seats.

S Niveditha, of Kalarpathi village near Mathur block, lost her parents in her childhood and was raised by her grandparents. She studied at Krishnagiri District Government Model School in classes 11 and 12, securing 561 marks in her boards. She secured 466 marks in the second attempt of NEET and got a seat in Arunai Medical College, Tiruvannamalai."

Similarly, S Muniyammal, of Sengodachinnahalli is a disabled person whose father is a farmer. She is also from the same Krishnagiri model school and got a seat at Madras Medical College. She secured 523 marks in Class 12 and cleared NEET in the first attempt.

M Nithish of Mogalur near Denkanikottai is also from the same government model school, and his father is a person with disability. He secured 523 marks in Class 12 and secured 499 marks in NEET in his second attempt.

A school education department official from Government Model School said that, "Out of 11 students selected for MBBS seats this year, only two cleared in the first attempt and nine others are repeaters. People who would like to support the selected students from Government Model School with financial assistance can contact the model school teacher, Nanthish Kumar - 70105 57097."