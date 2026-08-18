Audit finds Rs 108-crore irregularities in Women’s Development Corporation work in TN

MADURAI: A special audit of the financial records of Block-Level Federations (BLFs) functioning under the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) has identified financial deficiencies to the tune of Rs 107.94 crore in 186 blocks, revealed RTI data.

Auditors also flagged irregular fund transfers, manipulated bills, payments without supporting documents and other financial lapses.

RTI activist A Ramakrishnan sought a report on the findings of the Special Audit Team under the TNCDW during the audit across all districts.

The special audit report said Rs 1.43 crore had so far been recovered from Block Mission Managers (BMMs) who had allegedly transferred funds irregularly to their own accounts and those of their relatives. The recovered amount has been kept in a separate account maintained by the TNCDW.

The special audit was ordered after the TNCDW Financial Adviser noticed irregularities during inspections of certain blocks. The internal auditor also reported lapses in fund utilisation, while the corporation received anonymous petitions alleging irregularities in the implementation of welfare schemes.

A special audit team headed by the Financial Adviser was constituted following a recommendation by the 15th Audit Committee and approval by the TNCDW Board in March 6.

Financial irregularities unearthed during the audit included cash books that simply copied bank statements, missing bank reconciliations, incomplete payment records and questionable fund transfers. In some cases, government and training funds meant for beneficiaries were transferred to BMMs, Block Coordinators or their relatives. Bills were also allegedly altered, with photocopies or blank bills used in some instances.