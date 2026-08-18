Audit finds Rs 108-crore irregularities in Women’s Development Corporation work in TN

MADURAI: A special audit of the financial records of Block-Level Federations (BLFs) functioning under the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) has identified financial deficiencies to the tune of Rs 107.94 crore in 186 blocks, revealed RTI data.
Auditors also flagged irregular fund transfers, manipulated bills, payments without supporting documents and other financial lapses.
RTI activist A Ramakrishnan sought a report on the findings of the Special Audit Team under the TNCDW during the audit across all districts.
The special audit report said Rs 1.43 crore had so far been recovered from Block Mission Managers (BMMs) who had allegedly transferred funds irregularly to their own accounts and those of their relatives. The recovered amount has been kept in a separate account maintained by the TNCDW.
The special audit was ordered after the TNCDW Financial Adviser noticed irregularities during inspections of certain blocks. The internal auditor also reported lapses in fund utilisation, while the corporation received anonymous petitions alleging irregularities in the implementation of welfare schemes.
A special audit team headed by the Financial Adviser was constituted following a recommendation by the 15th Audit Committee and approval by the TNCDW Board in March 6.
Financial irregularities unearthed during the audit included cash books that simply copied bank statements, missing bank reconciliations, incomplete payment records and questionable fund transfers. In some cases, government and training funds meant for beneficiaries were transferred to BMMs, Block Coordinators or their relatives. Bills were also allegedly altered, with photocopies or blank bills used in some instances.
The audit flagged major issues in Mayiladuthurai district, including `42 lakh transferred to individuals instead of 42 PLFs at Sembanar Koil. Also there was diversion of training funds to the tune of `17.88 lakh and `15.20 lakh in the names of BMMs in the Kollidam and Sirkazhi blocks, respectively, though `5.90 lakh and `5.50 lakh were recovered. Similar irregularities were reported in Tiruvarur and Villupuram districts.
The audit also found `3.60 cr lying unused in inactive accounts, which has now been recovered and returned to the government. Another `3.58 cr in interest earned on government funds has been collected.
Authorities said officials involved in the Mayiladuthurai cases were dismissed and an FIR was filed. The audit team has recommended stronger financial procedures, regular checks, staff training, direct transfers to beneficiaries and closer monitoring of BLF accounts.
Speaking to TNIE, RTI activist A Ramakrishnan said that many of the officials involved in the violations are temporary staff. “The government should appoint permanent staff in TNCDW through the Employment Exchange to ensure accountability and prevent such financial irregularities,” he said.
TNCDW Managing Director Dr M Aarthi said the department had recovered the funds based on the audit findings. “Recovery is not a permanent solution. We are working with the NIC to ensure that every rupee is properly accounted for. The process may take another eight months, and the new government is also supporting the initiative,” she said.
She added that TNCDW is planning digital transactions and has already given a presentation to the Chief Minister. “The audit is also being carried out simultaneously. We have sought action-taken reports from several district Project Directors and have taken action against those responsible in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur. FIRs have also been filed,” she said. “Very soon, we will conduct a professional audit of the scheme. We are also preparing an SOP for audits at the block, panchayat and SHG levels,” she added.