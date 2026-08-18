CM Vijay to shift office to provide better facilities for officials, visiting dignitaries: Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Public Works Department Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday said the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay decided to shift his office from Fort St George to the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maligai to provide more comfortable and adequate space for officials, dignitaries visiting him and the staff working at the office.

In response to the questions raised by the DMK Whip E V Velu, Arjuna said media reports regarding the tender process for shifting the Chief Minister’s office were incorrect, as the tendering process had not yet been completed.

Arjuna said former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa had also proposed constructing a new secretariat complex. He said the Chief Minister was not seeking a more comfortable office for himself, but wanted better facilities for the officials and staff working with him.

“The four secretaries are currently working in spaces of less than 100 sq ft, and there are no proper toilet facilities for officials. The Chief Minister wants all officers and staff to have proper facilities. It reflects his magnanimity that he is concerned about providing better facilities for those working with him. More than 80 people work around him,” he said.

Recalling the recent election campaign, he said Vijay had eaten food from an ordinary hotel and rested in the van while continuing his campaign, describing him as a simple person.