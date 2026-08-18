Drug debate triggers Assembly showdown, DMK walks out

CHENNAI: The Assembly witnessed intense debate on Monday for over an hour on drug abuse and related crimes, and in the end DMK MLAs staged a walkout expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s response.

Replying to discussions on special mention during the Zero Hour on the murder of college student Amudhan, Energy Resources and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar told the Assembly that a group clash between students led to the murder, and there was no drug angle involved.

He said there was no need for the government or the police to conceal the truth and assured the House that the case was being closely monitored and that all those responsible would be brought to justice.

Dismissing the opposition’s allegation that Amudhan was killed for informing police about drug use, the minister said neither the complaint nor the police investigation contained any information indicating that drugs were involved. All measures have been taken to prevent further retaliatory attacks, he added.

Detailing the steps taken by the government, Nirmal Kumar said initial assistance of Rs 6 lakh has been sanctioned for Amudhan’s family under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and ministers Vanni Arasu and V Sampath Kumar met the bereaved family to convey their condolences.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has directed the police to file the chargesheet within three months and bring all those responsible to justice, he told the House. So far, a total of 15 persons have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with Amudhan’s death. Two others had been arrested in a separate case relating to an alleged attack by Amudhan and his friends on fellow students, the minister added.