Madras HC orders magisterial inquiry into man’s death, autopsy by medical college doctors

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed Judicial Magistrate IV of Madurai to conduct an inquiry into the death of a 52-year-old man, after his wife moved a petition alleging that he died due to a head injury sustained during police torture at Chinthamani police station last month.

Disposing of the petition filed by Paramasivan’s wife Ayyammal, Justice P Murugan further directed the Deans of the Government Medical Colleges in Madurai, Theni, and Sivaganga to nominate a senior doctor each to conduct postmortem examination on Paramasivan’s body and the same should be videographed in the presence of a scientific officer. He also said that the postmortem should be conducted as soon as possible and the postmortem report along with the video should be submitted before the magistrate in a sealed cover.

Since the petitioner’s counsel raised doubts over the additional advocate general’s claim that the police station was established only in December last year and is yet to be installed with CCTV cameras, the judge appointed advocate Ayiram K Selvakumar as advocate commissioner to verify if the station had CCTV cameras at the time of the incident.

The magistrate was instructed to commence the inquiry on Tuesday. Ayyammal alleged in her petition that she sustained injuries during a physical altercation between them and their neighbour over parking of vehicle on July 16.