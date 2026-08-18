Madras HC questions cops over denial of permission for DK bike rally

CHENNAI: The HC on Monday questioned the police on why they are bothered about the contents of a proposed Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) bike rally demanding the abolition of NEET and reservation for EWS. Justice V Lakshminarayan raised the query while hearing a petition filed by DK vice-president Kali Poongundran, challenging the police refusal to grant permission for the rally.

“Why are you bothered about the content of the protest,” he asked when the state public prosecutor was submitting that the petitioner has to furnish details such as the dates, places, number of persons and what they are going to do.

The judge said the police are required to provide protection even if someone holds a protest over Hormuz blockade. He said the protests shall be permitted unless they fall under the purview of Article 19 (2) of the Constitution, regarding restriction on the right to free speech and expression.

The state PP said the police has to know what the organisers have planned to do. Senior counsel J Ravindran, representing the petitioner, submitted that the rally will be held from August 22 to 25 on 20 bikes. Directing him to submit the revised itinerary, the judge adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.