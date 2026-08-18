Madras HC refuses to set aside conviction of ex-minister, kin in assets case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a criminal revision petition filed by late former minister’s family members seeking to set aside the conviction and sentence against them in a disproportionate assets case.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, while dismissing the plea, upheld the principal sessions and district court’s October 4, 2023, judgment sentencing the late former minister B M Senguttuvan’s sons S Panneerselvam, S Sakthivel, daughter R Meenakshi, and niece P Valli to three years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of `2,000 for abetting the amassment of disproportionate wealth.

Senguttuvan served as animal husbandry minister during the DMK regime in 1996-2001 and later switched over to the AIADMK. The DVAC had registered an FIR against the accused alleging amassing wealth and pecuniary resources to the tune of `81.42 crore. Senguttuvan died during the pendency of the trial.

The judge noted that the prosecution has established that the accused had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income to the extent of 160.93%. “The prosecution has established the charge of disproportionate assets against the accused in accordance with law. Hence, this court finds no reason to interfere with the judgment of conviction and sentence passed by the trial court. The judgment is accordingly confirmed,” Justice Ilanthiraiyan stated.