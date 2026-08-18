Madurai woman says daughter-in-law declared her dead, usurped wealth

MADURAI: A 62-year-old woman from Sikkandar Chavadi approached District Collector Nishanth Krishna on Monday, alleging that she was declared dead and a legal heir certificate obtained, to facilitate the recovery of jewellery and property belonging to her deceased son.

The petitioner C Muthupillai alleged that her daughter-in-law, Sundari fudged some documents and managed to get her death certificate.

In the petition, Muthupillai, a resident of Muniyandi Kovil Street, Sikkandar Chavadi said that she has been living with her two sons and their families after the death of her husband. Her younger son Perumal died in March, while a divorce case was pending between him and his wife Sundari.

Recently when Muthupillai approached a bank to recover the jewellery pledged in his son Perumal’s name, bank officials informed her that records showed that she had died.

She later learnt that a legal heir certificate had allegedly been issued showing her as deceased and naming Sundari as one of the legal heirs. The certificate contained the signatures of several witnesses and had been issued through the VAO.

She further stated that although she questioned the VAO, she was asked not to disclose the matter and was taken to the Collectorate, where she was allegedly advised to lodge a complaint only against Sundari.

She requested the collector to take action against those responsible and pleaded for immediate action.

Speaking to reporters, Muthupillai alleged that the VAO and village assistant had prepared the certificate declaring her dead despite seeing her regularly.