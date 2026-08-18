Not mandatory to stand when CM enters House: TN Speaker

CHENNAI: The Assembly witnessed heated arguments over whether members are required to stand when the chief minister enters the House and greets them. During an argument over the mention of former CM M Karunanidhi, DMK MLA O Panneerselvam said members should maintain the dignity of the House.

Responding, HR&CE Minister S Ramesh said being first-time MLAs, they were ready to learn from senior DMK members, but questioned the conduct of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. “When the CM entered the House, the LoP was seated. He is the CM of eight crore people and should be accorded due respect. Such dignity should be taught to the Leader of the Opposition,” Ramesh said. This drew strong objections from DMK members.

DMK deputy floor leader K N Nehru said that in the past, even when former CM MK Stalin entered the House, the Leader of the Opposition did not stand up, and that there had been no such practice.

Responding to the issue, Speaker JCD Prabhakar said the dignity of the House involved a mutual exchange of respect, irrespective of political affiliation. However, he clarified that standing up or greeting the CM is not mandatory and is left to the discretion of individual members.