Renovated Butterfly Park at Vandalur Zoo reopens

CHENNAI: The renovated Butterfly Park at Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, has reopened with upgraded infrastructure.

As part of efforts to promote visitor engagement and awareness, the zoo plans to conduct a butterfly release programme every Saturday at 11.30 am, subject to the availability of butterflies for release. Visitors can participate in the programme and explore the renovated facility, a press release said.

Located near Otteri Lake, the 2.7-hectare Butterfly Park is designed to support the complete life cycle of butterflies. It has dedicated host and nectar gardens that provide plants required for breeding, feeding and habitat enrichment.

The park’s main attraction is its indoor butterfly conservatory, designed in the shape of a caterpillar. It also houses larval and pupal rearing rooms and an interpretation centre explaining the life cycle, behaviour and ecological importance of butterflies.

As part of the renovation, polycarbonate sheets with different colour themes have been installed in the conservatory to create varied lighting conditions. Existing railings have been replaced with bamboo railings, while mesh walls have been upgraded with stainless-steel mesh for better durability, safety and visibility.