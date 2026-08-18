Sholingur MLA, his brother booked for assault on journalists

RANIPET: The Sholingur police have registered a case against TVK MLA G Kapil and his brother Dhananchezhiyan in connection with the assault on two journalists at Vanniyar Complex in Sholingur on July 28 afternoon.

Based on a complaint lodged by T Aranganathan (50), a Dinakaran journalist, the duo has been booked under sections 296(b), 115(2) and 351(2) of the BNS, 2023.

According to Aranganathan’s complaint, Siva, a YouTuber, had informed him of a problem involving the MLA at the Vanniyar Complex. When Aranganathan reached the spot, he was told that 10 people were standing outside a shop, while Kapil was questioning Siva inside.

Meanwhile, Dinamalar reporter Kalyanasundaram, who was at the spot, told him that the MLA and his brother had taken his cellphone. When Kapil stepped out, he allegedly questioned the journalists about their presence.

When Aranganathan started recording the developments on his phone, Kapil allegedly snatched it, twisted his arm, put his hand around his neck, and threatened to kill him.

The brothers, then allegedly dragged the journalist inside the shop and assaulted him. They allegedly refused to return his phone. After Aranganathan unlocked it using his fingerprint, Kapil allegedly deleted the videos and returned the phone to the police.