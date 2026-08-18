SI, constable transferred over assault complaint by college student in Chennai

CHENNAI: Avadi Commissioner T Senthilkumar transferred a sub-inspector (SI) and a constable to the Armed Reserve (AR) following allegations that they assaulted a 21-year-old college student at M-5 Ennore police station earlier this month. He also ordered an assistant commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into the complaint.

According to complainant S Mohamed Nafil of Ennore, the incident happened on August 10 when his mother called the police control room, following an argument at home.

Based on it, two personnel took him to the station the same daywhere he was dragged into a separate room, lights were turned off, and beaten up with lathis and an iron pipe.

He also alleged that he was threatened with a false ganja case if he disclosed the assault. Commissioner Senthilkumar said, “I have ordered the transfer of the two police personnel and a complete inquiry. Further probe is on.”