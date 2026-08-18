Tamil Nadu: Killing of three Tamils in Karnataka triggers calls for CBI inquiry

The demand for a CBI probe into the killing of three Tamil-origin men by Karnataka Forest Department personnel is growing in Tamil Nadu.

The three men — Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter and Kumar — were shot dead during an alleged anti-poaching operation in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar district on August 15.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday moved a motion in the Assembly demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

He claimed that the victims' families had stated that the Karnataka forest department allegedly shot and killed three men while a fourth individual is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries at a government hospital in Mysore.

While officials claimed the victims were involved in deer poaching, the families allege that this is a conspiracy and that the victims were innocent civilians, Palaniswami said and urged the government to pursue a CBI investigation into the matter to uncover the truth, noting that the location of the incident sits on the border of two states.

He criticised the compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh offered by the Karnataka government to the victims' families as insufficient and stressed that Tamil Nadu government should provide additional support to the families and to engage with the Karnataka government to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Tamil Nadu Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert and CPI MLA Thali Ramachandran also demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

PMK leader Ganesh Kumar sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the deceased.

Speaking on the attention motion, DMK MLA Manoj Pandian described the killings as a human rights violation.