Tamil Nadu restores 365-day maternity leave for women govt employees having third child

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that woman government employees will be entitled to 365 days of maternity leave for their third child, from the current 12 weeks. Human Resources Management Minister Sarathkumar announced this in the Assembly during the demand for grants discussion.

The decision comes after the state amended Fundamental Rule 101(A) in March, restricting maternity leave to 12 weeks for woman government employees with two or more surviving children, following a Supreme Court order. The amended provision was also upheld by the Madras High Court in June in a case involving a woman government employee who sought 365 days of leave for her third child. The court held that she was entitled to only 12 weeks under the amended rules.

The latest announcement reverses that position and provides a 365-day maternity leave benefit for the third child.

The move also comes days after Health Minister K G Arunraj indicated that TN could consider incentives to encourage couples to have more children, citing the state's declining fertility rate and ageing population. Arunraj said TN's total fertility rate has fallen below 1.4, against the replacement level of 2.1, while nearly 16% of the state's population is aged above 60.