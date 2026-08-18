Tiruchy station’s buggies remain out of reach for passengers at night

TIRUCHY: Senior citizens and disabled people face hardship as buggies (battery-operated cars) remain out of their reach at the Tiruchy Railway Junction at nights. Passengers complain that the mobile numbers meant to contact the operators remain unreachable.

Recalling his ordeal, M Kamaraj, a disability rights activist in Tiruchy and a person with disability, said “ On August 9, I travelled with my elderly mother from Katpadi on the Kacheguda Weekly Express.

The train arrived in Tiruchy on platform 1 around 2 am. We looked for a battery-car to reach the exit. Though three battery-operated vehicles are available in the station, we could not find any of them.”

Speaking to the TNIE, his mother Poongothai, said they could not get a battery-operated car for more than two hours. “Our coach halted at the dead end of platform, we called the battery car operators using the dedicated numbers. However, there was no response from any of the three numbers. I then walked towards the entrance and requested a wheelchair. However, a railway staff member refused to provide one as I could not show Kamaraj’s disability card, which was with my son. An RPF personnel on duty also dialled the numbers, but there was no response,” she said, adding her son eventually crawled along the platform and reached the auto stand.