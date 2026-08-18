TNGECL directs officials to speed up rooftop solar meter installation

CHENNAI: TNGECL has directed officials to expedite the installation of bidirectional meters for rooftop solar consumers across Tamil Nadu, anticipating a rise in applications following the state government’s decision to extend subsidies of up to `1 lakh under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The state government, in its revised budget, announced an additional subsidy over and above the centre’s assistance, taking the total benefit available to eligible households to up to `1 lakh. A rooftop solar system typically costs around `1 lakh to `1.15 lakh, depending on its capacity and installation requirements.

The move comes amid complaints from some consumers over delays in installing bidirectional meters after rooftop solar systems were commissioned. A senior TNGECL official said the discom had sufficient stock of meters and officials had been instructed to address complaints immediately. “We expect applications to increase in the coming days following the enhanced subsidy,” the official added.