Two teens die after falling off speeding bike in TN's Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Two 16-year-old boys died after a fall from the motorcycle they were riding near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district early Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Tamilarasan (16) of Gummidipoondi and Dilkush alias Sanjay (16) of Bihar. The the duo was travelling from Kavaraipettai towards Gummidipoondi on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway. While speeding through the Verkadu area, Tamilarasan, who was riding the motorcycle, reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to flip.

Tamilarasan died while being taken to Ponneri Government Hospital. Dilkush, who sustained critical injuries, was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Stanley Hospital, where he died despite treatment. The Kavaraipettai police retrieved the bodies and sent them for postmortem. Further probe is on.