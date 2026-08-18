VCK will soon become the ruling party of TN, says Thirumavalavan

KALLAKURICHI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will soon become a ruling party in Tamil Nadu, party chief Thol Thirumavalavan said at the Tamil Desiya Ezhuchi Manadu held at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Monday.

He also said that VCK is in alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and will continue to travel together in the Tamil national politics.

The conference marked the first public gathering for VCK after 2026 Assembly elections, and was expected to be a test for the party’s masses after election results pointed out a large number votes from VCK stronghold were rendered to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. About 2,000 police personnel across three districts — Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Vellore — were deployed for security, police said.

Around 125 resolutions were adopted at the conference on issues including education, the federal rights of States, constitutional amendments, language rights, the Governor’s role in States, changes to the Goods and Services Tax, protection of mineral resources, development of cooperative institutions, and healthcare.

The resolutions also covered the Cauvery water issue, recognition of Tamil Eelam and opposition to delimitation.

One of the resolutions called for constitutional amendments concerning the powers of states and the federal structure to follow the procedure prescribed under Article 368. It said such amendments should require a special majority in Parliament. The VCK chief said,