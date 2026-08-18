VCK will soon become the ruling party of TN, says Thirumavalavan

KALLAKURICHI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will soon become a ruling party in Tamil Nadu, party chief Thol Thirumavalavan said at the Tamil Desiya Ezhuchi Manadu held at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Monday.
He also said that VCK is in alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and will continue to travel together in the Tamil national politics.
The conference marked the first public gathering for VCK after 2026 Assembly elections, and was expected to be a test for the party’s masses after election results pointed out a large number votes from VCK stronghold were rendered to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. About 2,000 police personnel across three districts — Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Vellore — were deployed for security, police said.
Around 125 resolutions were adopted at the conference on issues including education, the federal rights of States, constitutional amendments, language rights, the Governor’s role in States, changes to the Goods and Services Tax, protection of mineral resources, development of cooperative institutions, and healthcare.
The resolutions also covered the Cauvery water issue, recognition of Tamil Eelam and opposition to delimitation.
One of the resolutions called for constitutional amendments concerning the powers of states and the federal structure to follow the procedure prescribed under Article 368. It said such amendments should require a special majority in Parliament. The VCK chief said,
“The conference is resolving to urge the Union government to recognise Tamil Eelam and take steps to ensure its freedom. VCK has been in alliance with several ruling parties in Tamil Nadu.
Soon, VCK itself will emerge as a ruling party. The overwhelming crowd is proof that it will happen for real.” The conference, which drew a crowd of five lakh people, according to police, was abruptly brought to a halt amid crowd-management issues on the dais.
Leaders extend birthday wishes to Thiruma
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, former CM MK Stalin, actor Rajinikanth among others extended birthday wishes to VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday.
Recalling TVK’s first conference, Vijay said Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism are the two eyes of this land and that his party has resolved to pursue “a public referendum” to arrive at a political solution for Eelam Tamils.
Stating that TVK would continue to pursue its political journey rooted in Tamil nationalist thought, Vijay said, “This(VCK’s) conference that you have led fills me with great happiness.” NTK party’s chief coordinator Seeman, MNM president Kamal Haasan and actor Rajinikanth also extended birthday wishes