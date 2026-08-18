Waste clothes dumped in Hogenakkal a major concern, say Dharmapuri residents 

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri have raised concerns after a video spread online featuring a sanitary worker at Koothapadi Panchayat dumping waste clothes into the Cauvery River.

Hogenakkal is not only a prominent tourism spot but also a holy site where rituals are performed to honour one's ancestors and deceased kin. As a result, the region draws huge crowds on important days of the Hindu festival calendar.

According to district officials, Hogenakkal attracts hundreds of pilgrims every day. The number could be over 5,000 on new moon days or other major festivals like Aadi Perukku.

However, after the rituals, people often discard their old clothes either in the river or on the banks of the river. Over the years, the Dharmapuri administration has developed no solution to stop the practice, according to residents.

Amid this backdrop, on Monday, a video of a sanitary worker dumping waste into the Cauvery has irked the locals.

Speaking to the TNIE, S George from Hogenakkal said, "Koothapadi panchayat has poor sanitation. Tourists arriving here dump large amounts of plastic waste into the river. Furthermore, under the guise of religious ceremonies, people coming here dump their old clothes into the river. Every year several tonnes of clothes are fished out of the Cauvery waters. In the long run, this practice will destroy Hogenakkal and the Cauvery."