11 years after family of seven burnt alive, Madurai court sentences three to eight life terms each

MADURAI: More than 11 years after seven members of a family were burnt alive at their house in Kumarapuram village near Sedapatti, the Madurai Additional District Court on Tuesday convicted three accused and sentenced each of them to eight life terms, besides 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 45,000.

The court, presided over by Judge Udayavelavan, who is holding the additional charge of the Additional District Court VI, found Pandeeswari (21), wife of Kannan; Murugeshwari (40), wife of Thangavelu; and Rajapandi (19), son of Thangavelu, guilty of the charges.

The incident occurred in 2015 following a family dispute. Velu (60), his son Kannan (25), Velu’s wife Pechiyammal (55), Suganya (35), Sangeetha (17), Sanjith (12) and Vinith (10) were killed after their house was allegedly set ablaze by Pandeeswari and her mother and brother.

The murders followed a long-running marital dispute between Kannan and Pandeeswari, who had registered their marriage in March 2013 after police intervention. Kannan later left her and moved to Chennai for work, while his family reportedly sought to end the marriage and have him remarry.

On the night before the incident, the two families approached the Periyakattalai panchayat president to settle the dispute. Kannan’s family offered money to end the marriage, but Pandeeswari refused, leading to a fight with Kannan.