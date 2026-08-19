Carcass of tiger found in TN's Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve; canines, nails missing

CHENNAI: The carcass of an adult tiger, believed to be around 40 days old, was found in a decomposed condition near Bejalatti village in the Talamalai range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), with several of its claw nails and canine teeth missing.

The carcass was found around 800 metres from the village, close to a seasonal stream in a valley. S Gowtham, deputy director, STR, said the preliminary examination does not indicate poaching.

“The bones, skull and skin are available, though some parts are scattered around. Even one nail was recovered and further searching is under way,” he said.

Gowtham said the skull was found separately from the main carcass, around 40 metres away, but there is no indication that the canine teeth had been forcibly removed. “The canine sockets are intact. There is no sign of anything being broken or damaged. It appears the canines may have shed naturally,” he told TNIE.

According to forest officials, the carcass was found inside a valley near a seasonal stream, which could have prevented the smell from reaching the nearby habitation and delayed its detection. The terrain is not particularly difficult to access.

However, conservationists working in the Sathyamangalam landscape, based on some of the photographic evidence, alleged claw nails were clearly cut and canine teeth were taken away. They have sought detailed forensic examination of the remains to establish whether the missing parts were lost naturally or removed after death.

Sources also pointed to the need to examine whether the skin, bones and other recovered remains belonged to the same animal and whether there were any indications of human interference. However, the officials maintained the preliminary postmortem has not revealed evidence of poaching.