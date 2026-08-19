DMK grills government on CM Vijay’s office relocation, questions delay in Kovai library project

CHENNAI: A row erupted in the state Assembly on Tuesday after former DMK minister and whip E V Velu raised questions on the relocation of the Chief Minister’s office, alleging procedural lapses in the tender process and flagged the stalled works of the Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore and statue and memorial in Kerala’s Vaikom.

Speaking on the grants for the public works and highways department, Velu told the House that the CM’s office shift was under way without the Rs 5.54 crore tender for the work being floated online.

“There is some confusion in this. A newspaper report has already flagged it. The tender was floated almost after the work on the CM’s room was nearly complete,” he said, adding that officials at the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai have already been complaining of space constraints.

Responding to it, minister Aadhav Arjuna denied the claim, calling the newspaper report inaccurate.

“The tender for the CM’s room has not even been finalised yet. We will soon release a white paper on the public works and highways departments covering the last five years,” he said.